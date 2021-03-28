Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed four young cowpersons at McKinley School promoting the elementary school’s Country Fair in May 1993. Students, left to right: Becky Mikkelson, Coby McKague, Brian Mikkelson and Cory McKague.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a group of Tracy education leaders who gathered in March 1962 to make an important employment announcement.
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
