Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed a group of coffee sippers at the counter of the Tracy Inn Coffee Shop. Annette Tuso Elissagary reported the photo was taken before February 1986, when she and her brother, Chuck Tuso, took over operation of the coffee shop and changed the lighting fixture to fans. She also recognized most of those in the photo. The best guesses are, left to right, starting with Jim Meservy (wearing baseball cap), Tom Matthews, Dick Hastie (barely visible), John Erb, (wearing cap), Jim McLeod, Joe Wilson, Lonnie Slayter, Pete Ritter and Vern Fleck. Also offering names were Steve Avila, Evelie Grebil and Paul Ritter. Paul and I agreed completely on the lineup, especially IDing Vern Fleck as the last guy on the right.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows students at an elementary school practicing getting a ball through he clown’s mouth. Who were the students, what school did they attend and why were they practicing?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
