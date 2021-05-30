Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Ken Yasui, left, and Tony Maciel, two of the partners in Vernalis Warehouse, standing before bags of blackeye beans while getting ready for the California Dry Bean Festival in July 1991. Identifying them in the photo were Steve Avila, Liz White, John Dias, Dick Spence, Stan Morri and Craig Mizuno. Jane Maciel Williford reported that Tony Maciel’s seven-year-old granddaughter, Brooklyn Williford, was thrilled seeing her granddad in the photo.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a group gathered in the Tracy Police Department’s Hall of Justice on West Eighth Street in the 1950s. Who are they?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
