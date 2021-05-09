Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Dante “Don” Ridolfi, and Martin Sasser joining voices to sing the national anthem at the Nov. 11, 2003, Veterans Day program at the Tracy War Memorial. John Serpa, in the Red Marine Corps League uniform, was behind the two singers. During World War II, Ridolfi served in the Marine Corps in the Pacific, and Sasser flew 35 bombing missions in Europe as a B-17 tail- and belly-gunner. Serpa was wounded on Okinawa. Identifying those in the photo were Ridolfi’s son, Stephen Ridolfi; Sasser’s daughter, Sandy Paulson; and Serpa’s daughter, Gayleen Serpa; along with Sharon Sanders, Jacqueline Beltran (Sasser’s granddaughter) and Lendy Gomez.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows two political candidates discussing issues with a Tracy voter in November 1990. Who were the candidates, and who is the Tracy voter?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
