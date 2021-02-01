Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows Dan Le Stouregeon, a representative of Orchard Supply Hardware, presenting emergency equipment in 2007 to Donna Duvin, executive director of San Joaquin County Chapter of American Red Cross.
Today’s Remember “mystery photo” below shows activity at a water-recreation facility north of Tracy. Who was in the photo, what was the name of the facility and where was it located?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
