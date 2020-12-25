Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Tracyite John Rita modeling a trendy men’s fashion of the 1970s — a leisure suit. Joe Terra, John Dias, Evelie Grebil, Carol Minner, Joe Morris and Teresa Kahn all identified Rita in what Morris called “a good old leisure suit from the 70s.”
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows three Tracyites boosting the level of a thermometer in 1980. Who were they, what did the thermometer gauge and where was it located?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
