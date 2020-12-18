Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed the 1975-1976 school-year football team at Banta School. Front row, left to right: John Hystad, Matt Ennis, Mike Toon and David Lange. Center row, left to right: David Eckert and Reynaldo Vasquez. Back row, left to right: Jose Delgado, Joey Silva, Rob Rebeiro, Greg Pombo and Bob Foley.
Greg Pombo and Debbie Rancatore Mello, both former Banta students, identified those in the photo.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a Tracyite modeling fashions of the 1970s. Who is the model and what style of clothing was he wearing?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
