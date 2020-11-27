Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Janet Gokey, director of the Tracy Downtown Business Improvement District, planting holiday flowers in a 10th Street tree well. The district, funded by business owners and a grant from the city, preceded the Tracy City Center Association, which currently sponsors downtown events and promotes downtown business.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a group of men seated around two card tables. What were they doing and where?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.