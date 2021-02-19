Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed the intersection of 11th Street (then Highway 50) and McKinley Boulevard (later Tracy Boulevard) in a 1956 aerial view.
Steve Avila (the old guy, not the young cop) recognized the Centr-O-Mart store as the large building in the foreground (now the Grocery Outlet), the shell station at the southeast corner and possibly the A&W Rootbeer stand across the street. Ed Bright definitely ID’d the A&W, describing it as “one of the greatest institutions in Tracy’s history.” He reported going to Centr-O- Mart as a youth with a note in hand to buy cigarettes for his dad. Evelie Grebil spotted Henry’s Drive-In, where donuts were produced, next to Centr-O-Mart. She said the Union station was next door at the corner and Shell across McKinley Avenue. And all the way from a cabin in Foresthill, Lendy Gomez reported spotting Centr-O-Mart, and Greg Selna recognized the A&W Rootbeer Stand.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows two young guys in 1963 holding up a “Welcome to Tracy” sign. Who were they, and why were they holding up the sign?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.