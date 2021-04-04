Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed participants in the signing of an employment contract by James R. French, seated left, as the new first superintendent of Tracy Public Schools, which was the common administration of the Tracy High and Tracy Elementary districts with individual boards of trustees. In the photo, standing, left to right, were Merrill F. West, president of the Tracy High board; Don Moyer, president of the elementary board; and Guy Scott, clerk of the elementary board. Seated next to French was Virginia Coffman, clerk of the high school board. French, a native of Nebraska who came to Tracy from Dinuba, was Tracy Public Schools superintendent for 20 years, retiring in 1982. The two boards were combined in 1996 when the Tracy Unified School District was formed after a successful unification election.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a man wiping his brow in June 1982 after saying, “It been a long night, and they’re just starting to count.” Who was he, and why was the night so long?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.