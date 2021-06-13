Last week’s Remember When “Mystery Photo” showed two Jaques brothers, Mario, left, and Anthony checking the crop in one of their tomato fields in August 2009. The field is located on Paradise Road north of Banta. Identifying the Jaques brothers were Steve Avila, Antoinette Crosby and Ann Machado (their sisters), Jerry Dias, Ernie and Elaine Pombo and Eric Hayes, who also ID’d the location of the field.
This week’s Remember When “Mystery Photo” below shows contestants in a local pageant in October 1991. Who were they and what was the pageant?
