Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows Jim Lembesis, owner of The Diner restaurant on 11th Street looking over the burned interior of the restaurant’s kitchen after a fire gutted it on June 9, 1997. The fire started in grease that had accumulated in an air vent above the stove in the kitchen. After the fire, the building was never reopened and was demolished six years later. Recognizing Lembesis in the photo were H.B. Sloan, Bill Kaska, Pete Mitrocos, Sunday Zimmerman, Steve Nicolaou, Dena Fagundes and Lendy Gomez.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows two men blending their voices in song during a public ceremony in November 2003. Who were the vocalists and what was the occasion?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
