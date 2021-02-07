Joe Terra responded to last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” by stating it’s not the Oasis Marina on Grant Line Canal, which has boat-launching ramp, but actually is Tony’s Boat Harbor farther west on the same waterway paralleling Grimes Road. It has an elevator as shown in the photo. Not so, it is indeed Oasis Marina, reported Evelie Grebil. Oh my, Evelie is Joe’s sister, and we have a family feud on our hands. Any more reports to settle this?
Today’s Remember When photo below shows three men looking at a photo of an old-time saloon. Who are those in the photo, and what was the occasion?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
