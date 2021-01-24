Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Ken Cefalo, owner of Main Street Music, being interviewed by Judy Woodruff of the PBS News Hour about the upcoming mid-term election in November 2018. Cefalo was one of a handful of Tracyites asked their opinion on how the Trump Administration was doing in its first two years in office. Joe Terra and Suzy Spragge identified Cefalo in the photo.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows emergency supplies being provided by a local industry to the American Red Cross in 2007. What firm was the donor and who was making donation?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
