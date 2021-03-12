Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed the staff of Alaska Dairy, which distributed Golden State Creamery (later Foremost) dairy products to Tracy homes and businesses in he post-World War II years. Standing, left to right, in 1953: Gordon Felber, operator of the local Golden State franchise, milkmen Frank Lima, Dale Shupe, Gary Herbst and Jim Dani. Donna Wallis recognized her cousin, Gary Herbst, in the photo. Evelie Grebil and Marie Patterson also identified some of people in the photo. Felber, who bought the distribution segment of Alaska Dairy from A.M. Kaiser in 1952, sold the business in 1982 to two employees, Roy Russell and Bill Adair.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows two young artists in an elementary school classroom in 1997. Who are the students and what school did they attend?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
