Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” was a photo illustration of the Purity Stores food market at 30 E. 10th St. The illustration first appeared in Zorch, a Modesto monthly publication, of which Tracy native Bill Slayter was a partner.
The oval-shaped Purity Stores building was constructed in 1939. After the market was closed in the late 1960s, the building became the home of Workbench True Value Hardware, which was destroyed by a major fire on July 29, 1988. The iconic oval shape of the building was carried out by Purity Stores in its buildings throughout Northern California. An existing building of that design on First Street in Livermore was originally a Purity market.
Kitty Nevin identified the Purity market as the food store where her mother used to shop, reporting, “They had a cool conveyor belt that would carry your groceries out to a loading area where you could pick them up.” Also identifying Purity were Dan Felber, Pete Mitracos and John Dias, who would tag along to Purity with his mother, who would buy him an Eskimo Pie ice cream bar for 10 cents.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a local merchant being interviewed for a television program in November 1918. Who was the merchant, and who was doing the interviewing?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
