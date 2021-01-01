Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed three community leaders checking out the progress of Tracy’s United Way campaign in the 1970s. Left to right: Jim Raymond, director of recreation for the city of Tracy; Kevin McCartney, executive director of the Tracy Boys and Girls Clubs; and City Manager Mike Locke. They were recognized by Dorlane Thrasher, a Boys and Girls Club board president; and Shirley Locke, wife of the city manager. Thrasher commented, “Talk about memories. Challenges and success stories.”
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows three employees of a local transportation industry in November 1986. Who were they, and why were they being given recognition?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.