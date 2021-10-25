Tracy Interfaith Ministries will receive a $5,000 donation from Chevron after one of their volunteers was honored with a public service award in Los Angles Sunday evening.
Debbie Jones, a five-year volunteer in the Interfaith Ministries was honored with the Chevron Retiree’s Association Public Service Award.
Chevron sponsors awards to two retirees that give back to others through volunteerism, public service, and community engagement. The winners of the awards nominate a nonprofit agency to receive a $5,000 award and are hosted for the CRA annual meeting in October.
Jones retired from Chevron's tax department in early 2016 after 36 years with the company where she was the manager of state income tax compliance and audit. She began her volunteer work at Interfaith later that year and has worked in the warehouse and the last four years as their treasurer.
Jones said she talked to the local Chevron Retiree Chapter president about her volunteer work at Interfaith and he submitted the application for the award on her behalf.
The chapter president told her at the awards presentation that it is a competitive process but her willingness to jump in when Interfaith needed a treasurer put her at the top of the list to receive the award.
