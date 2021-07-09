This summer, Rollin’ Rec is back and ready to bring wellness to the community once again. Rollin’ Rec, a program provided by Tracy’s Parks and Recreation Department, is a pop-up mobile program designed to bring the community together and highlight the various parks in Tracy on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
“We have 75 parks, so the idea is let's get to the people and show them what we have to offer,” said Brian MacDonald, Director of Parks and Recreation.
Children, with a parent or guardian, may participate in this free program that provides various activities at local parks to accommodate all ages and abilities from toddlers to pre-teens with no pre-registration required.
“Our goal is to be inclusive, to every type, to every ability and to every skill. We have functions and programs for everybody,” MacDonald said.
Rollin’ Rec focuses on arts, crafts and fitness. Rollin’ Rec staffers lay out different stations at parks for children to enjoy. In the arts and crafts station, children have chalk, markers, crayons, rocks to draw on and coloring book pages at their disposal. In the creative space station, children may use their imagination with kinetic sand, Legos and building straws to create what their heart desires. In the fitness station, hula hoops, jump ropes, GoSports Red Zone Football Toss Game and Connect Four are scattered on the grass for children to utilize.
Rollin’ Rec provides a chance for children to win prizes too.
“We have the front table which will have our fliers for upcoming events and then we have our spin the wheel where the kids spin it and then do whatever the action says on there and then they get to pick out a prize,” said Monique Solario, a Recreation Leader III.
The prizes include different flavored chips, fruit snacks and San Francisco Giant wristbands.
MacDonald said because of COVID-19, Rollin’ Rec was suspended and put on hold during the summer of 2020, but now it’s back to serve the community.
“This summer, we were able to have (Rollin’ Rec) because it was outdoors and they were encouraging outdoor recreation,” MacDonald said. “Now that (California) is fully open, we have no restrictions, other than children have to wear masks if they’re in close proximity.”
Rollin’ Rec will typically pop up at the bigger parks in town such as Lincoln Park, Dr. Powers Park, Veteran’s Park and McDonald Park but will also make an effort to visit smaller parks in the area to help make them more visible to the community.
“We also like to choose some of the neighborhood parks, some of the smaller parks that a lot of people don’t know, other than the people that live within a quarter mile or across the street,” MacDonald said, adding that Rollin’ Rec will be visiting Marlow Brothers Park and Bill Schwartz Park soon.
Joe Johnson, who recently moved to Tracy with his two children, was driving down 11th Street when he saw a Rollin’ Rec poster by the Tracy Sports Complex.
“I saw that it was free and thought it was very interesting for the community to do that,” Johnson said, adding that he believed it would be good for him and his kids to get involved in the community.
Johnson and his two kids visited Rollin’ Rec’s pop up at Galli Family Park near Art Freiler Elementary School on Wednesday and discussed his initial reaction and experience.
“It’s nice, really good and really easy going. A lot of people are welcoming us to the community and so (Rollin’ Rec) was just the icing on the cake,” Johnson said, adding that it is important to have activities for the youth in Tracy to partake in at no cost.
Solario, who supervises Rollin’ Rec, said the public has been supportive of this program.
“Especially because of COVID-19 and us being locked down for so long, the parents are really appreciative of us offering a free program to come out into the park. It gets the kids moving, it gets them away from the TV and video games and they even meet new friends,” Solario said.
MacDonald said he is big on traditions and made it his goal to revamp the Rollin’ Rec program when he was hired as the Director of Parks and Recreation in 2017. Just a year later, in 2018, the Parks and Recreation Department reinstated the Rollin’ Rec program and it will continue on for many years to come, MacDonald said.
“We’re proud to connect with our community, it is a great opportunity to show our faces, get feedback and see smiling faces,” MacDonald said.
To stay up to date on upcoming events in Tracy, visit Tracy’s Parks and Recreation Facebook and Instagram page @playinsidethetriangle.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.