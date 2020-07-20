Mike Repetto conducted his first meeting Tuesday as the new president of the Tracy Rotary Club.
But he wasn’t standing at the podium at the Café Platano Salvadoran restaurant on West 11th Street as the service club’s presidents have in the recent past. Instead, he was seated in front of a television monitor on a desktop computer in his office.
The Tracy Rotary Club, as are a number of organizations such as the Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club, is conducting twice-monthly virtual meetings online with Zoom connections for all members taking part.
“I conducted my first meeting Tuesday noon, and it went very well,” Repetto reported. “We had 12 of our 28 members online.”
He said some club members, especially older ones, initially balked at taking part in a virtual meeting, but others are finding that making connections on Zoom isn’t as complicated as they originally thought it would be and have joined in.
“I set up a Zoom account and then inform members the code and procedures to become connected,” Repetto said. “It’s really quite easy after you’ve done in a couple of times.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Repetto started off in usual fashion with the recitation of the pledge of allegiance and Rotary Four-Way Test. Then member Bill Benner reported on the Rotary Foundation, which organizes international service projects. Ben Rose, immediate past president, and Steve Moore, treasurer, were next. They outlined the club’s financial condition, which, despite problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, “is very sound.”
“We didn’t have a speaker from outside the club Tuesday, but I plan to have one at our next meeting on July 28,” Repetto said. “Speakers are important to Rotary and I want to have interesting and informative ones.”
Increasing membership is another one of Repetto’s goals during his year as president.
Repetto, who took over from Rose as Tracy Rotary Club president July 1, is president of Tracy Delta Solid Waste Management Inc., the Tracy-based firm with 120 employees that collects, sorts and recycles residential and commercial waste in the city of Tracy, the rural Tracy area and Mountain House.
He’s a native of Tracy whose family moved here from Daly City in 1950 after his father, Carl Repetto, joined two partners to purchase what was then the Tracy Garbage Co. and later Tracy Delta Disposal.
Mike Repetto attended St. Bernard’s School and graduated in 1978 from Tracy High.
In high school, he was a member of the Bulldog football team and continued playing football at San Francisco State, where he was an all-league lineman while earning a bachelor’s degree in geography.
“I pursued my dream of playing professional and played several nonleague games as a lineman and long-snapper with the Houston Oilers before being injured, ending my chances,” he said. “Later, I tried out with the Raiders when they were in L.A., but that didn’t work out.”
After returning to SF State as an assistant football coach — working with future NFL head coaches Mike Holmgren and Andy Reid — he came to Tracy in 1984 when one of his father’s partners retired, creating an opening in the company’s ownership. In 1984, he was invited by Vern Hanson (later Tracy mayor) to attend a Rotary meeting and was impressed by the club’s membership and the club’s record of service, not only locally, but also internationally; he soon joined.
In addition to his participation in a number of club projects, he has been club liaison with the Rotary-sponsored Tracy High Interact Club for the past three years, and will continue in that role.
Repetto, who lives in Tracy with his wife, Leanna, has two daughters, Lauren and Annalisa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.