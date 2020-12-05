After a one-year hiatus, the Holiday Decorating Contest, sponsored by the Tracy Rotary Club, is making a comeback this year.
Nelson Hu, chairman of the Rotary contest committee, said that renewed interest that surfaced after the service club decided not to have a contest last year has prompted the Rotary Club, in cooperation with the Tracy Press, to sponsor the contest again this year.
“The decorating contest has been an annual event in Tracy for more than 70 years,” Hu said. “We’re happy to keep the tradition alive.”
An entry blank to take part in one of two categories appears on Page 2 of today’s edition of the Tracy Press. The two categories are “Traditional Lighting” and “Animated Light Show.”
Deadline for entries is 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14. Entries should be returned to the Tracy Press office, 95 W. 11th St., Suite 101, Tracy, CA 95376, either in person or by mail, or by email to tpnews@tracypress.com, Judging will be the evenings for Dec. 14 and 15.
Results of the judging will be announced in the Dec. 18 edition of the Press. Winners and runners-up in the two categories will receive cash prizes.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
