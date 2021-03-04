The Rotary Club of Tracy Sunrise switched to a drive-through pickup format for its 28th Annual Shrimp Dinner Saturday. Instead of the usual crowd at IPFES Hall on Ninth Street, the club and its Interact youth members prepared about 200 meals for pickup. Supporters also bought raffle tickets for big prizes in lieu of the usual live and silent auction. The dinner is the club’s biggest benefit of the year, and supports scholarships for high school seniors, plus a range of local charities, including Hope Haven West, Boys and Girls Club of Tracy, Tracy Seniors Association, Eric’s Vision, Grand Foundation, Tracy Interfaith Ministries, Tracy Police Chaplains, D.A.R.E., Brighter Christmas, Tracy Hospital Foundation and Women’s Center/Youth and Family Services.

