A safety fair with free child ID kits and giveaways was part of the festivities during the 11th Tracy Celebrates Children event Monday.
Businesses across Tracy participated in the all-day event, offering free lessons, treats and activities to children up to 12 years old in memory of Sandra Cantu.
The safety fair, in the parking lot of West Valley Bowl at East Street and Grant Line Road, featured members of the Tracy Police Department and representatives of several community organizations who shared safety information and tips along with games for children.
