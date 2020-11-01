Don Benthusen said that he couldn’t remember when the last time was he had a haircut, but given the length of his hair it was evident that it had been more than a few months.
After stylist Ana Ramirez was done, Benthusen’s white locks were back to a manageable length. He was one of 16 residents of Astoria Senior Living and Memory Care who was treated to a haircut on Wednesday, courtesy of Mark and Barbara Hornstra, owners of Sport Clips Haircuts in the Tracy Pavilion shopping center on Naglee Road.
Mark Hornstra said he and his stylists visited Astoria at the corner of Corral Hollow Road and Lowell Avenue to provide haircuts free of charge as a way of honoring veterans, including Benthusen, who had been a contract engineer with the U.S. Air Force in the late 1950s to early 1960s.
Hornstra said that for the past seven years he has worked with Astoria to provide plane rides around Veterans Day, which is a couple weeks away, for those who have served in the U.S. military forces.
This year because of COVID-19 those flights out of Tracy Municipal Airport have been cancelled, so in advance of Veterans Day he and stylists Ramirez and Aly Luce visited the senior living facility to provide haircuts.
“It’s just our honor to be here with these gentlemen who have served our country. It’s our time to serve back and give to them,” Hornstra said.
Cindy Staser, the program administrator at Astoria Senior Living, said she signed up 16 people at Astoria for haircuts, starting with eight veterans. Several others, including some women, were also offered a chance for a trim.
“We love our vets. We’re all about our vets here at Astoria,” Staser said, adding that while Astoria has been COVID-free it has still been a rough 8 months since senior living facilities went into quarantine to protect elderly residents from the coronavirus.
“We’re always looking for ways to bring their spirits up,” she said.
On Wednesday Sport Clips had set up a mobile salon with two stations in separate tents. Ramirez and Luce demonstrated the sanitation practices that salons have adopted in the age of COVID-19.
“We’ve done very well in our salon,” Hornstra said. “We’ve had no cases, and actually hair salons in general have done very well, as long as people are masking and sanitizing and doing the right things.”
Hornstra said he offered the haircuts as a way to promote the Help a Hero program, a partnership of Sport Clips Haircuts, which has 1,850 salons across the U.S. and Canada, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Through the program Sport Clips raised $1.25 million for the VFW last year. The VFW, in turn, provided more than 1,750 scholarships of up to $5,000 each to veterans going to college or trade schools.
Hornstra said customers visiting the Naglee Road salon can donate through Dec. 5, and on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, $1 from every haircut will go toward the Help a Hero program.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
