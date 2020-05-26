A California Air National Guard crew flew a HC-130J Combat King over Sutter Tracy Community Hospital on Monday afternoon as a show of support for health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The Memorial Day flight was part of a series of America Strong flights.
The four-engine plane from the 129th Rescue Wing took off from Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View at 11:30 a.m. It is 97 feet long and has a wingspan of 132 feet.
A group of people gathered around the hospital shortly before 1 p.m. to watch the flyover, which was scheduled to be over Tracy at 1:05 p.m. The aircraft flew over the hospital and then banked over Tracy Boulevard to head east to Manteca, where its flight plan took it over two more hospitals. The 2.5-hour flight ended in Gilroy.
