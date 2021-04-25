4,400-acre ranch was a center of commerce

Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” on Page 9 identifies the aerial photo of one of the most unique pieces of agricultural history in our area. It is El Solyo Ranch, a giant 4,400-acre “factory in the field” farming operation located from 1918 to 1948 just south of Vernalis in Stanislaus County.
Its history is wrapped around not only the development of irrigated farming on what was commonly called “The West Side” in the early 20th Century, but also the flamboyant personality of El Solyo Ranch’s founder, Roy M. Pike.
A San Franciscan, often described by newspapers as “a prominent clubman,” Pike traveled in the top-of-the-line social and financial circles throughout California, and many of his friends and contacts also became investors in his ventures, including El Solyo Ranch.
After first trying his hand of creating a fortune in the Klondike gold county of Canada and buying and selling interests in a number of business enterprises, he came to the Tracy area as one of the investors in Whitehall Estates, founded in 1914 north of town by landowner Louis Titus to create a showplace farm, attracting a sugar mill in the process.
Pike soon turned his sights south to the area just over the county line, to Vernalis in Stanislaus County. It was there that in 1918-19 he combined a handful of dry-land farming operations on the west side of the San Joaquin River into El Solyo Ranch, named “The Pike” in Spanish.
Using his connections with wealthy investors, Pike put in a $150,000 irrigation system, pumping water from the San Joaquin River, and $600,000 worth of livestock, buildings and equipment and hundred of acres of peaches, apricots and grapes. He financed it by selling $350,000 of 6% gold bonds and $350,000 in common stock.
The giant farm increased its farming operation, raising some 70 crops and 40 varieties of peaches while selling turkeys, swine, horses and milk. The ranch employed from 250 to 850 workers, depending on the season. Many were single men housed in two camps on the farm, but there was some family housing as well.
Pike hosted numerous guests to his large ranch house, named El Solyo Place. Visitors included Hollywood stars and members of wealthy eastern families.
In 1924, the family of Pike’s old friend, A.C. Balch of Los Angeles, bought the El Solyo syndicate to save it from foreclosure. Pike continued as general manager.
Meanwhile, Pike built a $110,000 fresh fruit drying and packing plant and a fresh vegetable packing plant. Women worked in the sheds.
In the hectic 1930s, Pike was heavily involved in farm and labor politics. Manuel F. Furtado, a Tracy dairyman and dairy leader, told me in 1978 that Pike served as an active leader in the California milk strike of the early 1930s. He was also a member of the California Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors representing dairymen and crop producers.
In 1941, Pike retired as El Solyo’s manager, and in 1943 Balch died at the age of 79.
Officers of the San Jose-based Food Machinery Corp. purchased El Solyo in 1944 from the Balch estate for $950,000.
The managing partner became Dio F. Koetiz, a veteran farm manager in the Central Valley who streamlined operations and trimmed the size of the staff to gain long-sought but illusive profits. As prices of farm products spiked during World War II, the giant ranch finally turned a profit, but after the war, the FMC owners decided El Solyo Ranch was too large to be profitable in the long term, so they divided the land in the late 1940s and sold parcels to farmers.
El Solyo Ranch was history, leaving its irrigation system, buildings and roads as reminders of a farming dream that never quite fulfilled the prospects of Roy Pike and his many investors. In all, Balch and others are said to have put about $3,500,000 into El Solyo, although much of this was for operating expenses. Before the ranch was sold, it was appraised at $1,119,000.
That assessment and other historical data and photos about El Solyo were included in a multi-page spread in the February 1945 edition of Fortune Magazine, a copy of which was given to me by Howard Shideler. Howard had come from UC Davis to run the turkey-raising operation at El Solyo. For a number of years, he and his wife, the former Madeliene Thoming, operated a turkey farm on Highway 120 just west of Manteca.
The Patterson Historical Society has a number of photos of the El Solyo Ranch, and Ron Swift, editor-publisher emeritus of the Patterson Irrigator, has a wealth of information on El Solyo. It indeed is an interesting story, and Roy M. Pike was one of the most-interesting parts of it.
Sam Matthews, publisher emeritus of the Tracy Press
