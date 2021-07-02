Chamber gala spotlights Leprino’s success

So there I was last Saturday night, helping give out awards at the annual Tracy Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Gala in the Tracy Community Center.
My job was to present the Business of the Year Award to Leprino Foods Co., which since 1975 has operated the cheese factory at the corner of MacArthur Drive and Grant Line Road. The plant produces varieties of mozzarella cheese, which we all know is a basic ingredient for pizza.
Information provided in Saturday night’s printed program by the Denver-based company outlined its rise from its beginnings in the 1950s at the back of the Leprino family’s small market in Denver to becoming the largest producer of mozzarella in the world.
In recent years, what were originally considered as by-products have become important main-stream products, including lactose, whey protein and sweet whey — all components used throughout the world in a variety of processed foods.
In the meantime, Leprino Foods Co. has expanded to operating nine cheese plants in the U.S., including three plants in California — one here in Tracy and two in Lemoore.
The company also has expanded overseas to plants in Wales and Northern Ireland along with a joint venture in Brazil, a culinary innovation hub in Singapore and offices in Shanghai and Tokyo.
In total, Leprino Foods has some 4,000 employees, including 350 in Tracy producing 450,000 pounds of cheese a day.
Up on the stage handing the business of the year award to a group of Leprino employees, I took the opportunity to provide some personal experience connected to Leprino Foods Co.’s arrival in Tracy. I asked the question, “How and why did Leprino make its way to Tracy?
“Well,” I said. “I was there (with reporter’s notebook and twin-lens camera in hand) in the Crystal Room of the Tracy Inn Restaurant in February 1973 when a contract was signed between the Petaluma Cooperative Creamery and Leprino Cheese Co.”
That contract called for the creamery to build and operate a cheese factory in Tracy and for Leprino to purchase the total production, slice and dice the cheese, package it and ship it to customers.
At the Tracy Inn that day in 1973, Jack Die, president of Petaluma Co-op (soon to be named the California Cooperative Creamery), and a young Jim Leprino signed the contract while Tracy city and business leaders watched and smiled. So did Ernie Pombo, the local realtor who arranged the Petaluma Co-op’s purchase of 10 acres of land at the northwest corner of MacArthur Drive and Grant Line Road.
Gene Benedetti, veteran general manager of the Petaluma Co-op, explained that Tracy was selected as the home of the cheese plant because of its location midway between co-op’s growing number of member dairy farms in the northern San Joaquin Valley and dairy products customers in the Bay Area. If the Bay Area businesses didn’t need milk at any time, the tank trucks would deliver their loads to the cheese plant in Tracy.
Construction of the cheese factory, financed through the Berkeley Bank of Cooperatives, was completed in 1975, when the Petaluma Co-op began making cheese as outlined in the contract. But over the next two years, it became apparent the Petaluma folks knew more about producing milk than making it into cheese, resulting in production problems.
Leprino then took over the full operation of the plant, first leasing it in 1977 and becoming owner as well as operator in 1999.
In most of the last half-century, Leprino has invested millions of dollars in storage tanks, production equipment and cold-storage facilities and has provided long-term jobs to residents of Tracy and surrounding towns.
It’s interesting to note that of the four factories in Tracy that in the 1970s were turning agricultural products into processed foods — Holly Sugar, H.J. Heinz, Laura Scudder’s Snack Foods and Leprino — only Leprino Foods remains in operation today.
And still at the helm as chairman of what has been described in business publications as one of the best-managed and most-successful family-owned companies in the U.S. is the same Jim Leprino, now in his 80s (like me) who came to Tracy that day in 1973 to sign a contract in the Tracy Inn Crystal Room that was a bold, important move for his firm — and a long-term benefit to Tracy.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
