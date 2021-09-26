Local author describes latest work as a family effort

Lenor Madruga Chappell enlisted friends to write chapters of her book, “Women of a Certain Age,” but family members also helped shape the book’s content.
Lenor told of her family’s involvement in her latest book when more than 100 people took part in the book-signing and reception Thursday night, Sept. 16, at the Moose Lodge on East Sixth Street.
Her brother, Ernie Brawley, is a published author of a number of novels, including “Serena,” (located in a California town that sounds a whole lot like Tracy) and “The Rap,” based on his experience as a guard at San Quentin Prison.
He has always encouraged Lenor to write on topics she knows best, especially for her first book, “One Step at a Time.”
Lenor recalled at her book signing that Ernie was with her in Mexico in June when she was finishing “Women of a Certain Age.”
“I’m writing away, and Ernie comes up and says, ‘So you’re writing about aging. Aging is a privilege’ I put that in the book, and it became an important message carried throughout its pages,” Lenor said.
“Then my sister, Diane Brawley, who grew up in Tracy and was a majorette, told me after I asked her to participate in the book, ‘Lenor, I’m not a writer. Oh my, no, no.’ So I gave her a sisterly push: ‘Come on ducky Diane.’ So Diane wrote a startling narrative, about loss and abandonment.”
Diane, who was at Thursday’s event, added, “It wasn’t so much about aging. My daughter said, ‘You have to write more,’ and I did. So here it is,” she said, waving the book at those gathered at the Moose.
The soft-cover book included contributions from not only her sister, but also two long-time friends and former Tracyites, Cathy Alvarez Zupan and Lou Ann Kosak Hardister.
At the Moose, both Cathy and Lou Ann gave short summaries of their contributions to the book and chatted with book-buyers when they came forward.
To help all the women who agreed to write in the book, Lenor reported asking them a series of questions to get their literary juices flowing.
Here are some of the questions:
• What scares you the most, losing your looks, losing your money or losing your marbles?
• How do you view yourself today — beautiful?
* How did you view yourself before plastic surgery? Do you get pressure from friends to have it? (One of the gals answered, “Nip and tuck, hell yes.”)
• What will be your legacy?
• What is the biggest challenge you ever had?
• What is the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?
Several chapter titles proved provocative, Lenor said. One was “Face in the Mirror — When you learn that you’ll always be less beautiful.”
Another chapter was titled “Seduction.” Here again, family members helped in shaping content of the book.
“When I was writing that chapter, I called my two daughters and asked them about the chapter’s title and content. I said, ‘OK, girls, what do you think?’ In unison, they answered, ‘Too much information!’” With that, laughter, and plenty of it, filled the Moose Lodge’s main room.
Lenor’s husband, Roix. (pronounced “Roy”) Chappell, also was there at the book signing, greeting the people as they came in. And Diane Phillips and Alice Campbell assisted Lenor by handing out books and collecting the money — $20 per soft-cover copy. The book is available at Barnes and Noble and online book-sellers, including Amazon.
After the book signing at the Moose Lodge was over, Lenor and her friends departed for dinner at the Tracy Inn. Lenor has fond memories of the Inn. That’s where she produced any number of weekly Friday noon fashion shows a half-century ago.
The day after the book signing, Lenor and Roix headed for the Bay Area for two book-signings, and then returned to their home at Grants Pass, Oregon.
No doubt there will be many more book-signing events in the coming months. We’ll see if “Women of a Certain Age” is received as well as it was in Lenor’s hometown.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
