Pro Logis picks Tracy for Central Valley HQ

The International Park of Commerce on Tracy’s western edge will soon become the home base of Central Valley operations of Prologis, Inc., the Fortune 500 company that is developing the 1,800-acre business park.
Prologis’s Central Valley offices will be located in a two-story office building now under construction at the business park.
It is one of several new developments in the offing for the International Park of Commerce — often called the IPC — which until now has been strictly the location of warehouse and distribution facilities.
In addition to the new office building, a 35-acre park will be developed at the center of IPC. And at the northern boundary of the business park near Interstate 205, planning is beginning for retail businesses.
Construction of the company’s new office building is expected to be completed early this fall. The two-story structure will have 7,000 square feet of space for Prologis and 28,000 square feet available for lease.
Prologis officials believe constructing an office building this year is well-timed. They are counting on business employees, many of whom have been working at home because of Covid-19 constraints, returning to offices in the coming months.
The park is projected to include grassy areas, bocce and basketball courts, walking paths, picnic facilities, fire station, parking for food trucks and an outdoor area for community events.
Plans to locate retail businesses near the business center’s entrance from I-205 are still being formulated. Prologis officials hope the retail is complementary to the nearby businesses and residential areas.
While steps are being taken to expand the scope of the International Park of Commerce’s activities, focus on its core role — developing distribution centers to meet the growing needs of internet shopping — isn’t being diminished.
Construction of a massive 1.1-million-square-foot distribution center is moving forward. The building will have 50-foot-high-clearance interior space, which is expected to become more of a standard feature for logistics buildings in order to create greater storage capacity in a structure with the same ground area.
Distribution centers covering 9 million square feet have already been built by Prologis in the International Park of Commerce and have either been leased out or sold.
Logistics facilities now located at the IPC include Amazon, FedEx, Medline, Thermo Fisher and Smuckers.
Prologis, based in San Francisco, operates in 19 countries and has 5,500 customers.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.