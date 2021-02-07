Staffer returns after 4-month COVID ordeal

When Maggie Jauregui walked into the Tracy Press office Tuesday morning, she was greeted by her fellow staffers with a cheer: “Maggie’s back!”
After more than a four-month absence fighting a prolonged battle with the COVID-19 virus, “Maggie” Anzaldo Jauregui had returned to resume her career as a Press computer-graphics artist.
At a time when there have been so many tragic stories of people I’ve known who have had their life cut short by COVID-19, her long struggle with the virus has ended with a positive outcome. At the age of 72, she has emerged with regained good health.
It all started last Sept. 18. when one of her five daughters, Joette Jauregui, a registered nurse at Doctors Medical Center n Modesto, noticed her mother was feeling weak and tired with body aches.
“She told me something was wrong, and with COVID-19 all around, I’d better go to the hospital and have it checked out,” Maggie told me.
With Kaiser Permanente insurance, they went several days later to Kaiser Hospital in Modesto. She was given a COVID-19 test, which came out positive, and they believed she had walking pneumonia for two or three weeks before coming to the hospital.
“They immediately took me upstairs to a special COVID-19 isolation ward where there were already eight patients,” Maggie recalled.
That started a three-week stay in the hospital.
“And it was really isolation,” she said. “Nobody could come and see me for all three weeks,” she reported. “They put me on oxygen, gave me medications and started respiratory therapy. The therapy — sometimes four or five times in a day — was really important to get my lungs working.”
Maggie told me that being in the hospital was “a scary thing” for her.
“Especially in the first week, I didn’t know if I would make it. It was a terrible feeling, Your body just floats.” she said. “And I couldn’t sleep on my back, only on my side or my stomach. That was really hard to do.”
After three weeks in the hospital with no visitors — the only exception, her brother, Dr. Pete Anzaldo, an Ob-Gyn surgeon in Santa Ana, was permitted a quick visit with her on her last day in the hospital — Maggie was allowed to return to her home in Tracy with oxygen tanks. But she was still in isolation. She had to remain in her bedroom, except to visit the bathroom, and for 2 months.
“My daughter, the nurse, told all of my family, “OK, everybody wears a mask, and we’ll take in the food for her.’ They brought breakfast, lunch and dinner from outside my home.”
Maggie continued in-home isolation, first in her bedroom and later in the living room, for almost four months.
During her stay in the hospital, her father, Ignacio Anzaldo, a retired farm-machinery and H.J. Heinz master mechanic, died of heart failure at the age of 92.
“I didn’t know then that another daughter had taken him to Sutter Tracy Hospital the same morning I went to Modesto. I found out a month later my dad had died. They didn’t want the bad news to affect me.”
“I began to feel better in late December, but I still remained at home,” Maggie said. “My daughters even felt it was too dangerous to go to the grocery store, so I played it safe.” But after awhile, she finally decided it was time to get back to work at the Press, and Feb. 2 was the day.
“I wanted to get back with the people there,” she said. “It’s my second home.”
Maggie started at the Press 53 years ago this April. She was first a typist and then went into paste-up of pages and finally computer graphics.
“I love my work,” she said. “It’s very creative.”
And the rest of the Press staff loves having Maggie back.
Smooth vaccinating
And yes, I received my first of two COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Palo Alto.
In the photo, Don Brasher of the hospital nursing staff gives me a thumbs-up after receiving the Pfizer shot and showing no major reaction afterwards.
I was impressed how smooth the vaccination process went. No long lines or waiting. I return Feb. 18 for the follow-up shot. My daughter, Laurie Matthews, snapped the photo.
