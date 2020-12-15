Banta School isn’t about to let a pandemic cancel its holiday traditions.
On Saturday, the teachers and staff of Banta School and Banta Charter School hosted Santa’s Police Express Drive-Thru. Banta School Principal Ann Jayne said that the school’s tradition is to have Breakfast with Santa, but with COVID-19 keeping students off campus she and her staff wanted to find a way to celebrate Christmas with their students.
“We did something similar for Halloween, trying to keep the traditions alive,” Jayne said, adding that it turns out to be a rare chance for students, teachers and staff to see each other in person after months of isolation.
“We do it for the students, but I know we all enjoy it because we don’t get to see students. It’s like a ghost town otherwise.”
Fourth-fifth-grade teacher Teresa Lorentz was at the front of the line, handing out the bags in a socially-distanced manner, putting the bag on a hook at the end of a long pole. She said that a holiday event like this helps maintain the connection with teachers and students at a time when they’ve had to stay away from their campus.
“I sent all of my kids an invitation in the mail, so they all got a Christmas card with an invite to come to school,” she said.
By the time the kids got to the end of the line, their bags were filled with craft kits, cocoa mix, treats and gift-wrapped books, courtesy of the Children’s Book Project out of San Francisco, a book bank that provides reading materials to Title 1 schools.
“To be able to give this to them, many of our students, in general, don’t have a lot of books and stuff at home to read, so it was important for us to give them materials because they don’t have access to the library,” Lorentz said.
The kids also got to see the friendly faces that they’ve missed during the quarantine. Kitchen manager Monica Hernandez, Banta School’s “Lunch Lady,” who has delivered meals and provided grab-and-go meals during the shutdown, appeared as one of Santa’s elves on Saturday.
“I have the fun job. I get to take them bulk meals. We now offering 15 meals a week with all of the veggies, fruit and milk for the whole entire week. We don’t just stop at Banta School. We’ll serve anybody. It’s really nice to be able to give to the kids,” Hernandez said, adding that she will be whatever character is appropriate for the occasion.
“Sometimes I’ll be a superhero. For all of the holidays I try to dress up.”
Jayne said that events like Saturday’s drive-thru remind the students that their school is still there for them during the pandemic, and that teachers and staff are eager to see them back on campus as soon as they can assure students and parents that the campus is COVID-safe. The date of students’ return is still uncertain, and will depend on where San Joaquin County stands in the state’s color-coded tier system.
“We do have a waiver and were going to go cohorts in January, but now we’re going to wait until we’re two weeks into the red,” she said, referring to the less-restrictive red tier governing the opening of businesses, schools and other public spaces.
