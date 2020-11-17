Cub Scouts from Pack 525 collected nonperishable food donations at three south Tracy Parks on Saturday morning during drive-thru collections for the annual Scouting for Food drive.
Cub Scouts were at William Lowes Park, Veterans Park and Yasui park collecting canned and other food donations to benefit Tracy Interfaith Ministries.
The following day Boy Scouts for Troop 525 walked through Edgewood neighborhoods collecting food donations left on porches.
Scouting for Food donation are used to help fill Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for registered clients at Interfaith.
