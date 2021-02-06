The Tracy Seniors Association enlisted the help of the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for a COVID-19 relief effort on Saturday.
Cindy Gustafson, president of the seniors association, said her group receives grants from Sutter Health, Central Valley Realtors, SCOOP Ministries and the Brown Family Foundation, among others, which enables her to buy groceries for the people her association serves.
She added that with COVID-19 infection rates still high, many of her group’s clients, who depend on public transportation, are reluctant to take the bus to the big supermarkets where they can find the supplies they need. Gustafson said her group took on the project to fill the needs that small neighborhood stores and food banks can’t fulfill.
By the time the volunteers from the seniors association and LDS Church had made their rounds they delivered bags of groceries and supplies to 100 local seniors, and they plan to continue providing the supplies every month through May.
Gustafson said that the next project for the Tracy Seniors Association is to provide rides for seniors to COVID-19 vaccination clinics, once those clinics are open to those age 65 and over. Once local seniors have made their appointments for vaccination at a doctor’s office or local pharmacy they can call the association at 321-8679 to request a ride.
