A new grant will help defray medical costs for dogs and cats awaiting a home at the Tracy Animal Shelter.
The California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative awarded the Tracy shelter $10,000 to use toward medical costs for sick and injured animals along with routine medical treatments.
Brittany Pasquale, Tracy Animal Services supervisor, applied for the grant in June knowing the medical needs the shelter faces.
“It was kind of an open-ended plea to this group essentially for our cause at our shelter,” Pasquale said.
The collaborative dispersed $200,000 in grants to shelters across the state through a partnership between Annenberg Foundation, Best Friends Animal Society, Maddie's Fund and Michelson Found Animals Foundation.
Pasquale said that donations like this one bridge the difference between the shelter’s budget and the animals’ needs, which can be substantial.
The Tracy shelter has a yearly medical budget of about $5,000 a year, give or take a little bit, but in 2018 the shelter spent over $37,000 in treatments for animals at the shelter, an average of about $400 per-animal. In 2019 the shelter spent $14,000 in medical costs for about $270 an animal.
“So right there that just showed we really needed to focus on medical abilities, because we do rely on our donation account, but with us being a municipal shelter we aren’t actively out there creating fundraisers. We just can’t do that so we rely entirely on the goodness of the community’s heart,” Pasquale said.
Medical costs are for treatable medical issues and can include animals hit by vehicles, animals that are uncomfortable and potentially suffering from skin ailments, cats with upper respiratory issues and animals with ringworm that need exams, medications and follow-up treatments.
“What we spend every year at the shelter, it’s very up in the air because it all depends on what animals come to us, however we do see we need additional funding for medical treatments” Pasquale said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the number of animals coming into the shelter this year by almost half. In a normal year they receive about 2,000 dogs and cats.
She estimated about one-third of the animals, especially cats, require some sort of extra medical attention beyond the normal requirements.
“Maybe a dog comes to us and it looks like it got into a dogfight. Well, it needs to go into surgery because you have to clean the wound, you have to put in a drain, then you have to get antibiotics, so I mean it all adds up really fast,” Pasquale said.
The shelter’s donation account had dropped down to about $10,000 because they have been using it so much.
Shelter staff having been monitoring their medical expenses, what they can afford to treat while trying to be fair to all animals entering the shelter.
“So ultimately when we were awarded this grant in August the grant can overall help at least 100 dogs or cats, and could be for any type of medical needs which also includes our intake procedure,” Pasquale said.
The shelter vaccinates and gives flea and worm treatments to animals entering the shelter.
This was the first time the shelter has been awarded a grant but they are already applying for more.
In August the shelter took part in the nationwide Clear the Shelter program sponsored by the Animal Rescue Site and Greatergood.org. During the virtual month-long campaign the Tracy shelter adopted out 29 animals and sent another 40 to rescue organizations. The shelter waived the $6 adoption fee and included a free microchip.
The Clear the Shelter campaign also included an opportunity for shelters across the U.S. to submit stories about one of the animals at each local shelter. Community members then vote on their favorite stories, and shelter that gets the most votes receives a grand prize of $10,000 plus $2,500 in pet supplies. Clear the Shelter will also award 12 runner-up prizes of $1,000 plus $500 worth of pet supplies.
Pasquale said the Tracy shelter submitted a story about a dog named Papi, which is in ninth place. Voting for the story contest ends on Wednesday.
