For the first time in San Joaquin County history, November was proclaimed as Sikh American Awareness Month by both the Tracy City Council and The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.
“Sikhism is the fifth largest religion in the world today, and today, there are more than 30 million Sikhs worldwide, an estimated 250,000 Americans of Sikh origin, comprising nearly 40% of the nation's estimated Sikh population residing in California alone,” said Tracy Mayor Nancy Young as she read the proclamation during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “And whereas the city of Tracy seeks to recognize the diversity of its community and afford all residents the opportunity to better understand, recognize and appreciate the rich history and shared experiences of Sikh Americans.
Jass Sangha accepted the proclamations on behalf of the Sikh community, who said that the city has recognized the Sikh community for 10 years but that this was the first time that the community was recognized on a county level.
“It may sound like it's just a proclamation or something. But just this morning I was honored to be asked by the county supervisors and Chair Supervisor Tom Patti honored us with one of these for the first time in the county,” said Sangha. “So, this is huge. This is something that cannot be said with just ‘thank you.’ From the depths of my heart, Tracy has been so good. Tracy is my home. Tracy is our home.”
