New officers of the South Side Community Organization were serenaded by the Trio Gavilan Mariachis while being installed last Saturday night at the Guadalupe Center. From left, Ray Morelos, president; Elvira Sanchez, secretary; and Louie Romo, vice president.
Plans for the organization’s activities were discussed during the installation, which followed a dinner of Mexican food.
