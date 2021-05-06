Keerthi Karnati of Folsom will be the guest speaker at two Toastmasters clubs in Tracy, including today’s meeting of Tracy Toastmasters and Tuesday’s meeting of Tracy Leadership Club.
Karnati is no stranger to the world of competing in Toastmasters International speech contests, having gone all the way to the Toastmasters International contest international stage on her first time out of the gate. In 2017, she beat over 600 Northern California competitors going all the way to Vancouver, British Columbia, to compete against the best of Toastmasters speakers.
She will compete again at the Toastmasters District 39 spring conference on May 22, going up against nine other speakers for a chance to qualify for the international contest in Nashville in August with her motivational speech.
Karnati speaks this morning at 7 a.m. in the Tracy Toastmasters virtual meeting, held on Zoom. Call or text Deborah Littleton at (209) 629-2506 for the Zoom link for today’s meeting. Call or text Joseph Viorge-Koide at (209) 814-5302 for the link to Tuesday’s meeting.
