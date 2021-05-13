Banta Elementary School recently was awarded a $20,000 grant to support the school’s agricultural science program.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture announced in April that it would award nearly $8.5 million to 60 agriculture-related school projects in the state through the department’s 2021 California Farm to School Incubator Grant Program.
The grant will support Banta School’s teachers and students as they grow produce in the school gardens and include that produce in school meals and classroom taste tests. Those efforts translate into lessons about the processes, handling and marketing of food.
The state’s Budget Act of 2020 created a $10 million general fund allocation that allows the Department of Food and Agriculture to establish the Farm to School Incubator Grant Program. Continual funding of $1.5 million per-year will keep the grant program going in support of the California Farm to School Network, which brings agricultural businesses and professionals in contact with schools that feature agriculture in their curriculum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.