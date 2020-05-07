Pvt. Octavio Ruvalcaba Rubio has completed Marine combat training and will be trained as an aviation mechanic with the U.S. Marine Corps.
A member of the class of 2020, he graduated from Stein High School seven months early, in November, and started his military career. He was a squad leader in boot camp.
Rubio is the son of Veronica Ruvalcaba of Tracy and Gildardo Rubio of Mountain House.
