The Stein High School class of 2020 was congratulated by teachers and other school employees during a parade that looped around the parking lot on the last day of school.
Seniors arrived in decorated cars at 11 a.m. Friday and were greeted with cheers. Each senior received a gift and a “Class of 2020” yard sign.
High schools in Tracy Unified School District have postponed graduation ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting social distancing guidelines. The district hopes to have the ceremonies in early August if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.