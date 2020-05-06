The artistic endeavors of Williams Middle School students are on display as part of the school’s third art show, which has moved online because of this spring’s school closures.
Social studies and art teacher Nicholas Kerin arranged the show before schools closed in March. He picked the theme “The Ocean” and invited everyone at the school to participate.
“When I used to be in art shows myself, my favorite part was sharing a part of me with others, letting the world see my creations,” he wrote in the introduction to the show. “These student art shows are meant to be just that, a chance for students to have their work seen and for students to be celebrated for their creativity, passion, and skill.”
The show also features guest artist Gabby Alvarez, a former Williams student who is looking forward to her senior year at Tracy High School. Kerin said she hopes to become an animator and enjoys digital art and drawing people.
A selection of artwork from the show accompanies this story. The full show, featuring 34 works, can be viewed on the Williams Middle School website.
