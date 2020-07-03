Student artists paint rolling mural in Mountain House

When Mountain House resident Tony Lopez looked for inspiration on how to paint the 1966 Volkswagen bus he was restoring, he decided to give some young artists a crack at the job.
Since March, about a dozen local students have collaborated on transforming the iconic vehicle into a metal canvas on wheels.
“It was just an idea: What if student artists came and painted on the bus and picked a spot?” Lopez said. “It just kind of evolved naturally and organically.”
He picked up the bus in Washington about a year ago and towed it back to Mountain House, where he has been working to make it drivable.
“I think my initial idea was to get the bus roadworthy, to be able to drive it around — not a full restoration or anything like that. I have always been into Volkswagens. My first car was a Volkswagen bug, and I’ve been driving Volkswagens for, I don’t know, 25 years,” Lopez said. “When I got this bus, the idea came, how can I give back to the community?”
Eight months into the project, with new brakes and motor installed, Lopez had to decide on paint. He issued his invitation and the response from student artists wanting to contribute grew quickly.
“People loved it,” he said. “I got some really positive feedback and response and it just grew. One artist turned to three artists and now there’s just about a dozen ranging from ages 7 to 19.”
He gave the artists their choice of panels to paint using whatever style and subject they wanted. His only condition was that they refrain from profanity and politics.
“There’s no theme. I wanted to give them free rein and artistic (license) that they can express themselves in the way they want to,” he said. “Whatever they wanted to paint was OK with me.”
Friends Stevie Vincenzi, 18, and Victoria Reynoso, 17, both Mountain House High School graduates, designed a mural for the front passenger-side door panel dedicated to members of the “27 Club” — stars who died at age 27, especially musicians.
“We wanted to memorialize them because they are some of our favorite artists, so we wanted to do some portraits of them and a background that fits into the ’60s-’70s theme,” Vincenzi said.
She liked the idea of painting on a bus built before she was born.
“I like vintage stuff, I like old-school stuff, and I always wanted to own one of these vans, so I think it’s really cool I get to put art on it,” she said.
Reynoso wanted to be part of the art project when she heard about it at school.
“I already draw on my own, I don’t really do painting much, but I wanted that experience and that’s when I joined here.” Reynoso said.
She normally works in ballpoint pen and ink, so painting with acrylics on metal was a change of pace.
“I like it, but because painting is such an expensive hobby, I don’t think I’m going to be doing it super often,” she said.
Niera Thompson, 16, a student at Oakland School for the Arts who lives in Mountain House, was signed up to be part of the art project as a surprise by her mother.
The bus was her first try painting on a 3-D surface. She’s used to sketching in pencil or painting with watercolors.
“I went into it not really having a theme in mind,” she said. “I thought I wanted to do something related to what’s going on today with the African American community, so I wanted to do something that expressed the beauty of being a Black female. So I kind of just put my paint on the car and started painting. I didn’t really have a picture in my mind. It just sort of came out.”
The dozen artists have been working a couple of hours at a time on the bus parked in Lopez’s home. They take their own painting supplies and often draw their ideas on the rough metal panels before laying down paint.
One day, Lopez drove the bus over to the Githens family’s home so siblings Ava, 12, and Liam, 8, could work on it together. They painted the panel around the right headlight.
Ava said she couldn’t believe she got to paint on a real bus.
“It’s definitely a big bus,” she said. “I didn’t know if they were serious or if they were just joking.”
Their mother, Michele Githens, told her children to be careful as they worked on their part of the project.
“The hardest part for them was choosing what they were going to put on the bus.” she said. “Because, as parents, my husband and I were saying to them: ‘This isn’t a piece of paper you’re drawing on, and if you don’t like it, you crumple it up and throw it in the trash. This is a vehicle this man is going to be driving around for many years hopefully.’ So they had to really think about what they wanted to put on there.”
Ava turned to nature for her inspiration.
“I kind of painted flowers and beachy, tropical stuff. It was pretty easy because I’ve been practicing. I just had to think of different drawings to do,” she said. “It kind of had a weird texture because I never painted a bus before. I’ve usually just painted on a canvas or paper.”
Liam followed his stomach for his design, which includes a waffle and a snow cone.
“It’s kind of hard when you have to draw the lines, then color them in, and then draw the lines again,” he said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Lopez originally hoped to have the bus ready to enter in the community’s Fourth of July parade, but the parade has been canceled because of the pandemic.
“We’re still shooting to be done here in the next week or two, and then maybe park it at the farmers market. And maybe, when schools start coming back, maybe taking it to the schools for art day and things like that, or Fourth of July next year, or just anything going on in the community,” he said. “Just taking it out and letting people enjoy it and give the artists some exposure and something cool to do. This will be a story they have for a long time.”
