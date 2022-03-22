Dozens of students from across the Tracy Unified School District have works of art on display as the TUSD Art Show 2022 opened in early March at the district office lobby.
To help celebrate and recognize March as Art Education Month, art teachers in seventh through twelfth grade throughout the district each selected 10 students to have their art featured on the district office walls at 1875 W. Lowell Avenue.
The show’s theme this year is “My Story,” and in addition to their artwork each student had to write about the process they went through to create the final piece on display in the show. The students’ reflections on their artistic journeys are included in binders at the show.
An opening reception was held on March 2 and the show runs through April 8.
The art show is open to the public to view during regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.