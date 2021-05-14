Five Mountain House students were among the seven top competitors in the Rrooar Coding and Robotics Academy Original Oratory Competition for Spring 2021.
Within the theme of “We Will Overcome!” 55 elementary school speakers talked about topics like climate change, global warming, health care, discrimination, bullying and COVID-19.
Winners of the oratory contest including Leila Parsa, Altamont School; Arnav Shah and Diya Dileep from Hansen School; Kithara Thalesh, Questa School; and Aina Silva, Bethany School. Top awards also went to Vihaan Ailiani of Fremont and Dhanya Ramanian of Sunnyvale.
Other finalists included Riya Dileep and Sabby Olsen of Mountain House, Siddharath Rao, Amyra Manghwani and Ashvika Prakash of Fremont, Gabrielle Sonnberger of Menlo Park, and Kriti Jethwani of Ellicott City, Maryland.
As with previous competitions through Rrooar Coding and Robotics Academy, the panel of judges included professional and academic leaders who serve as inspirational role models for the speakers by sharing their own experiences.
The judges included Paul Romero, a staff psychologist with Fremont School District; Megan Wingo, deputy public defender, Fresno County; and Renu Bhatia, vice president of the technology company NVIDIA; Heather Sherburn, assistant superintendent, Lammersville Unified School District; Angela Ehlrich, director of student services and accountability, Soledad School District. Gurvinder Ahluwalia, Founder & CEO of Digital Twin Labs and an Advisor on Digitization to the Gates Foundation; Gaganbir Kaur, Toastmaster of the Year 2019-2020; Christa Cannon, singer, actress and social activist; Elizabeth Ramirez, executive life coach; and J.J. Kapur, 2017 National Original Oratory winner.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
