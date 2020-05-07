Students and their families waved and exchanged cheers with teachers at Bella Vista Christian Academy during a Cinco de Mayo-themed parent parade past the school.
The students and school staff members have not been together in person since schools across California closed in mid-March. In the past several weeks, teachers from many Tracy schools have visited their students’ neighborhoods in brightly decorated cars, and the Bella Vista families decided to return the favor Tuesday.
Teachers and school employees holding signs and posters lined up in the parking lot outside the school building to wave as cheering families drove slowly past them.
Bella Vista Christian Academy, like other private and public schools in Tracy and throughout the state, will finish the school year with distance learning.
The Monticello Jefferson Parent Faculty Association also showed support for teachers this week by blanketing the lawns at both schools with signs. Students took part in a week of activities that included sharing pictures of chalk art messages and wearing their teachers’ favorite colors for Zoom meetings.
