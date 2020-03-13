Students from across the Tracy Unified School District shared their cultural heritage and diversity in a variety of performances at the Festival of Cultures on Wednesday at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
The show, sponsored by the district’s Equity and Diversity Committee, featured 14 music, dance and speaking acts:
• Amy Alondra Harrison Garcia, Millennium High School — cultural ambassador for the city of Tracy
• Enzo Hurley, Kimball High School — “Maple Leaf Rag” by Scott Joplin
• Bollywood Club, Kimball High School — Punjabi culture
• Orgullo de Mexico, Stein and West high schools — Mexican Folklore dance
• Mileah Hayes, Tracy Learning Center — Irish culture
• Bhangra Club, Kimball High School — Punjabi culture
• Mariachi Las Aguilas Americanas de George Kelly, Kelly School — Latino culture
• Prithampaul Singh, South/West Park Elementary School — Punjabi culture
• West High School MEChA Club — Latino culture
• WTK Asian Pacific Islander Club, West High School — Asian Pacific Islander culture
• Danzantes Del Sol, Tracy High School — Northern Mexican culture
• Las Mananitas, Williams Middle and Tracy High schools — Mexican culture
• Beautiful Girls of Punjab, West High School — Punjabi folk dance
• BSU, West High School — African American culture
