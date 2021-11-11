Raquel Rangel of Tracy has received the San Joaquin County Fifth District Certificate of Recognition for her service in the U.S. Air Force and for her work with local veterans in the years since she was honorably discharged as a Senior Airman.
Supervisor Robert Rickman presented Rangel with the award at the Nov. 2 meeting of the county Board of Supervisors. She was nominated by fellow Air Force veteran Jaime Medina, who is a member of the county’s Fifth District Veterans Advisory Board and her colleague with local veteran service groups.
In presenting the award, Rickman described Rangel’s military service, starting with her enlistment in 1997 and her five years of service with the Air Force Security Forces. Her first assignment was at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, where she worked in law enforcement patrol dispatch and as the command post liaison between her unit and command staff.
From there she volunteered for a four-month tour in support of Operation Southern Watch providing ground force security and electronic monitoring near the Iraq Border. She then was assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, in support of Operation Northern Watch. She served there for 15 months, working as the desk sergeant in the command post and overseeing all security operations over 21 storage vaults housing 92 tactical and strategic nuclear weapons.
During her service Rangel was awarded the Air Force Achievement and Air Force Commendation medals, and a citation of appreciation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and was coined for excellence by Air Force Chief of Staff General Michael E. Ryan.
In addition to her expert certification in several weapons systems, she is also a graduate of the Tactical Nuclear Weapons Disarmament Course and received top-class recognition while training as a facility operator and security controller for nuclear weapons storage facilities.
After her honorable discharge in 2001 Rangel returned to Tracy to raise a family. She has been an advocate for veterans and their families for over 15 years. She is managing member of her consulting firm Ready Front, LLC community consultants and serves as a coach for female veteran entrepreneurs.
Rangel has served as has served as secretary and president of FIX’D Inc., a Tracy-based veterans service group, volunteering over 3,000 hours and earning the Presidential Volunteer Service Award in 2020. She is also the co-founder of Community Action Services, a nonprofit providing crisis intervention and counseling to homeless families.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
