A community that thrives is one that supports each other. The Tracy Chamber of Commerce is essentially a network of local businesses. It is a powerful force that can help shape the future of business for the better. Facing financial hardships, 2020 put small businesses in innovation-, vulnerability-, and survival-mode, and forced them to come up with creative solutions.
It is essential to understand what a Chamber of Commerce does to be able to benefit. The Tracy Chamber provides educational workshops to enhance your business knowledge:
• Workforce development – Supporting a job postings website, job fairs, and internships through our Hire Me First program.
• Networking opportunities – Join a committee. We have our ambassadors that play a role in our ribbon cuttings, coffees, mixers, and membership recruitment and retention.
• The Government Relations committee – The chamber of commerce does not create laws or regulations, but they have significant influence. Chambers are also known as the Board of Trade, helping businesses thrive through programs, campaigns, schemes, and discussions. Being a member of the Chamber of Commerce provides your business with extra exposure, offering you a network with other business owners and opportunity to engage deeper with your community.
Join us in at one of 2021’s Chamber events this year: We will have our Annual Gala at the end of June to recognize our outstanding businesses and community leaders; Coming back this year is the July 4th Day in the Park and firework show; Lobster Fest is coming in August; and our Annual Golf tournament follows in October. Events bring our businesses and community together.
Having a strong community supporting each other has helped weather the storm. The chamber is so thankful for our strategic partners, the City of Tracy, Tracy City Center Association, the San Joaquin County workforce, and Economic Development department. All of our partners have played a key role in helping keep Tracy Strong.
Now 2021 brings a new beginning. The chamber encourages you to take advantage and implement new ideas. It has become a necessity to learn technology and discover communication platforms we didn’t know existed.
Small businesses got into the world of e-commerce, proving you must be ready to pivot! Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Webex became regular ways of holding daily meetings, events, and conferences. An office might not necessarily be what we have known; today, it could be working from your favorite coffee shop or an established room at home.
Make sure you are building your future. The chamber is here to help.
It is more critical today to establish a shared community vision. Help each other when in need. Make sure you Support Tracy – shop, play, dine and stay in the triangle.
Tracy is Strong and let’s work together to make it Stronger! Contract the Tracy Chamber of Commerce. We are here to help businesses Thrive.
Visit www.tracychamber.org for more information.
