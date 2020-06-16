Bill and Ann Swenson, longtime Tracy residents, celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary June 3 at a family dinner.
They were married June 3, 1952, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the day after they both graduated from the University of New Mexico.
After a year at Springfield College in Massachusetts, where Bill received a master’s degree, they came to Tracy in 1953 when Bill became a physical education teacher at Senior Elementary School.
Three years later, he moved to Tracy High School, where he was a counselor and varsity basketball coach. He later became vice principal.
Ann was a teacher’s aide in Tracy schools.
After retiring, Bill served two terms on the board of trustees of the Tracy Unified School District.
Bill was first president of the Tracy Sports Hall of Fame, and the Swensons are members of the First Presbyterian Church.
They have two daughters, Linda Krarup of Santiago, Chile, and Susie Swenson of Longmont, Colorado; two sons, Rob Swenson of Erie, Colorado, and Bill Swenson of Tracy; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
