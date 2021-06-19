Tracy African American Association, LLC. (TAAA) announced on Friday the names of eight Tracy-area high school students to whom it will award its 2021 Wayne Nelson Academic Scholarship grants for their respective academic achievements and community contributions.
This year’s Wayne Nelson Academic Scholarship recipients, including their high schools and the colleges they will attend, are:
Oluwaatinuke Balogun, Kimball High, attending Georgia State or Cal State Northridge; Chioma Chibuko, Kimball High, attending CSU Stanislaus; Saheed Oladunjoye, Kimball High, Attending UC Irvine; Maame-Esi Obbo, Kimball High, attending UC Davis; Leah Richardson, Kimball High, attending Alabama State University; Sydni Brewer, Tracy High, attending UCLA; Miles Brown, Millennium High, attending Modesto Junior College, and Cydney Macon, West High, attending UC San Diego.
Annually, TAAA provides scholarships—named for late TAAA member and education advocate Wayne Nelson—to enrich educational opportunities for college-bound African American students who are graduating from local high schools. Scholarships are awarded to applicants who meet specific academic and social requirements and who are entering an accredited college or university on a full-time basis.
This year's awards will bring TAAA's scholarship grants total to nearly $147,300.
“We are so excited to be able to provide scholarships to the next generation!” said TAAA Education Chair Olinga Yarber-Alexander. “We are thankful to all of the companies and individual citizens who support our fundraising efforts to the scholarship fund.”
Scholarship certificates will be presented to students during TAAA's Virtual Education and Health Conference, “Celebrating our Future,” to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
